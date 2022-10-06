Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published October 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
073122 Power lines Davidson NC.jpg
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Duke Energy says it needs the rate increases to pay for improvements to the electric grid.

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.

Rates would rise 8.5% from October 20 to 23, 3.9% in 2004 and 3.6% in 2025, or a total increase of $25.55 a month for a typical residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity. That would bring the typical total monthly bill in 2025 to $141.15.

If approved by regulators, those increases would be in addition to a 9.8% increase on Dec. 1, which Duke requested because of higher natural gas prices.

And they do not include increases still to come to pay for new gas-fired plants and solar and wind farms proposed under Duke's carbon plan. The North Carolina Utilities Commission must adopt a carbon plan by year's end. Duke has said the plan could require rate increases of up to 27% over 10 years.

“Our customers count on us to deliver affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy every day,” Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina state president, said in a press release Thursday. “We’re sensitive to the financial pressures our customers face, and we remain committed to keeping rates as low as possible.”

The company expects to seek a similar multi-year rate increase early next year for Duke Energy Carolinas, in western and central North Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

The three-year rate proposal is a change. Multi-year rate plans are now allowed under last year's North Carolina energy reform law.

Duke Energy Progress has about 1.5 million customers in central and eastern North Carolina and in the Asheville region.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter

Select Your Email Format

David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
See stories by David Boraks
More Stories