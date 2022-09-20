Bringing The World Home To You

MUNA's latest album is more confident, more focused than anything they've done before

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published September 20, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
MUNA
Issac Schneider
/
Courtesy of the artist
MUNA

A little while ago, the three members of MUNA thought they might all go their separate ways. They were dropped by their label and the future looked uncertain. Now? They have a viral hit song and a new self-titled album that sounds more confident and more focused than anything they've done before. Today, all three members of the band join me and talk about how they went from "almost ending" to a brand new start ... in part thanks to Phoebe Bridgers.

Tags
NPR Music
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
