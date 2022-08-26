Bringing The World Home To You

Tenci, 'Two Cups'

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published August 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT

In a time when happiness seems like an endangered species, Tenci brings us music that dares to cry out for nothing short of elation. Front and center are Jess Shoman's vocals, bending notes just shy of a yodel, and complemented by the Chicago quartet's fuzzy, warbled guitar interplay. With a steady, marching rhythm for its foundation, and lyrics that straightforwardly avow, "I didn't know I had to wait / To fill my cup / I won't wait, I won't wait, I won't wait / To fill my cup," Tenci shows no pretense in driving home the theme of unbridled joy. Overall, "Two Cups" delights with a sound that is as quirky as it is charming.

