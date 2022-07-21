Catawba commissioners cite reasons for rejecting solar farm

Catawba County Commissioners say a proposed solar farm that would have supplied electricity to Wells Fargo was rejected this spring because it doesn't fit the county's vision for the site.

Back in April, commissioners unanimously rejected a request by Duke Energy and solar developer NextEra to rezone 635 acres off Hickory-Lincolnton Highway for a solar farm. But they didn't adopt a required statement explaining why or certifying that the vote was reasonable and consistent with local laws.

After developers asked the reasons for the rejection, commissioners responded this week.

On Monday, the board adopted a statement that cites concerns about water quality, noise and health and says a solar farm is not consistent with county plans for low-density residential development there.

The plan would have included the donation of a conservation easement on 125 acres to the Catawba Lands Conservancy, for a section of the Carolina Thread Trail.

Here is a list of concerns in the board's statement:

"The Catawba County Board of Commissioners finds the use of a utility-scale solar facility at this location to be an unreasonable request due to:



The concern for future water quality of adjacent properties and the South Fork River; The concern over noise from inverters necessary for power conversion and their proximity to adjacent properties; Concern for health issues; Finding the request inconsistent with residential use and development pattern recommendations; and It not being in the public’s interest."