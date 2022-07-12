Chris Forsyth, 'Experimental & Professional'

Marshall Allen lends his saxophone squawk and synth squiggles to rock and roll here and there — U2, King Khan and Caribou, to name a few collaborators — but it warms the heart to see the Sun Ra Arkestra leader join a fellow Philadelphian, several generations removed, on a rubbery, thud-buckin' ham-jammer. "Experimental & Professional" opens Chris Forsyth's Evolution Here We Come with yet another iteration of his streets-to-the-skies rock band. Allen's Electronic Valve Instrument bubbles over bassist Douglas McCombs' stuttered Can-funk and Ryan Jewell's airy drumming, opening up an in-the-pocket paradox of effervescent oddity and earth-rumbling gyration. Forever on the search for new spaceways, Forsyth's guitar foil this time around is Tom Malach of Garcia Peoples, a fellow journeyman in cosmic choogle — and their riffs and solos spit and spiral with a telekinetic grin. Let's rip off the knob and boogie, y'all.

