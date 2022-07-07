RTDANC 2022 Award Submission: WUNC's Embodied On Facial Feminization

Host Anita Rao talks with Emma Ward, a songwriter, producer and community manager, about her experience getting facial feminization surgery — a series of procedures that shape brows, cheeks or chins to appear more feminine — to align internal and external appearance.
North Carolina Public Radio earned two awards from The Gracies, which celebrate women in media — plus a bonus honor for a project produced in partnership with Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy.
Jazz singer Nnenna Freelon and architect Phil Freelon had a love story that spanned four decades…until a rare illness threatened their happiness. Soon, Nnenna was living with a new companion: Grief. Join her on a walk through a journey of love and loss with stops along the way for original music and stories. WUNC and Great Grief present: A Love Supreme.