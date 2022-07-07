Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

RTDANC 2022 Award Submission: WUNC's Embodied On Facial Feminization

North Carolina Public Radio
Published July 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT
Embodied show art featuring a silhouette of a person in the background, foregrounded by an image of someone in yellow pants, a white shirt and glasses, looking inside the silhouette. The portion that they're peeling back shows a bright orange layer underneath the dark blue silhouette.

Host Anita Rao talks with Emma Ward, a songwriter, producer and community manager, about her experience getting facial feminization surgery — a series of procedures that shape brows, cheeks or chins to appear more feminine — to align internal and external appearance.

Tags

AwardsWUNC Awards
More Stories