WATCH Live: President Biden speaks after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published May 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
Biden Texas School Shooting
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
President Joe Biden tells reporters he will speak about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, later in the evening as he arrives at the White House, in Washington, from his trip to Asia, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

President Biden delivers remarks on Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Watch, live, starting at 8:15 p.m.:

