WATCH Live: President Biden speaks after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

President Joe Biden tells reporters he will speak about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, later in the evening as he arrives at the White House, in Washington, from his trip to Asia, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. President Biden delivers remarks on Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.