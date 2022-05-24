Lizzie No has a way of writing songs that are tender, incisive, gentle — but intense

The National Museum of African American Music opened in Nashville, Tennessee, last year to preserve and display the history and impact of Black musicians in this country. It's an amazing, innovative, interactive space — and a perfect place to throw a party to showcase some of the remarkable Black artists who are making music in the Americana and folk worlds right now. In April, we visited the museum as part of our World Cafe 30th anniversary celebrations for two nights of live music. And for one of those artists, it was their first World Cafe appearance — Lizzie No.

Lizzie is a magnetic performer and a rising star in the folk world — and when you hear her, you'll understand why. She's got a way of writing songs that are tender, incisive, gentle and intense, all at the same time. She's one of those artists who makes it feel like they're singing directly to you. She recently toured with Adia Victoria, but first, she brought her songs — and her harp — to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

