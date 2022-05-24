Bringing The World Home To You

Here are the key primary election runoff results from Texas

By WUNC News
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, next to his wife and Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton, speaks to anti-abortion activists at a rally outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021 in Washington.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, next to his wife and Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton, speaks to anti-abortion activists at a rally outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021 in Washington.

Updated May 24, 2022 at 1:37 PM ET

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

There are runoffs for both Democrats and Republicans in Texas' 28th Congressional District. For Democrats, there's a highly contested race between incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. And for Republicans, Cassy Garcia, a former staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, is up against Sandra Whitten, who has previously run against Cuellar in the general election.

There's also a GOP primary runoff for attorney general that pits incumbent Ken Paxton against George P. Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and the state's land commissioner.

Final polls close in Texas at 9 p.m. ET.

Corrected: May 24, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT
An earlier version of this results page said Ken Paxton and George P. Bush were competing for lieutenant governor, not attorney general.
