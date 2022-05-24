Bringing The World Home To You

Here are the key primary election results from Arkansas

By WUNC News
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
Primaries_2022.png

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Arkansas, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is heavily favored to be the nominee to replace incumbent Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited. Her primary opponent is radio talk show host Doc Washburn.

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET.

