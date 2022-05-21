'Wait Wait' for May 21, 2022: With Not My Job guest Mandy Moore
This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Mandy Moore and panelists Tom Papa, Maeve Higgins and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The Truth is Out Where? Mourn for Cawthorn; Sleep-away Glamping
Panel Questions
How High's The Water, Johnny?
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about advances in cheese, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We ask This is Us' Mandy Moore about Utz Potato Chips
Mandy Moore was a platinum-selling singer by 15, and then transitioned into acting. She's now the star of NBC's This is Us, so we've invited her on to play a game called This is Utz.
Panel Questions
Keep Calm, Carry A Cheese Slicer; Conference Call, Aisle 4!; Barbie's Dream Ashram
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Old Milk Made New; But These Are My Nicest Sweats?!, The Patron Pope
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after UFOs, what will be the next fun congressional hearing.
