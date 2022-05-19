WUNC wins three 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The following WUNC work garnered recognition from Murrow judges:

Excellence in Sound — Secretive Birds are ‘Canaries in Coal Mines’ for Marshes in Outer Banks

This audio feature was reported by Jason deBruyn. The story explores how North Carolina's marshes are a sanctuary for hundreds of animal species, including dozens of bird species. But the number of those birds is decreasing, which offers an early indicator of the effects of climate change.

News Series — The Lives Lost

In March 2021 — one year after North Carolina saw its first COVID-19 death — more than half of WUNC's news staff paused from the daily pandemic news cycle to contribute to the series, “The Lives Lost.” Reporters shared the stories of nine North Carolinians whose lives ended too soon due to COVID.

Podcast — Embodied Podcast

Embodied is a weekly podcast in which host and creator Anita Rao is on a mission to figure out what happens when we bring taboo topics — from sexual pleasure to vasectomies to body hair — out into the light to examine them with journalistic curiosity. This entry is a montage of five episodes.

The Murrow awards "recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community."

The winners of regional Murrow awards automatically advance to compete for the National Edward R. Murrow Awards. Those winners will be announced in the summer.

The full list of regional winners is available on the RTDNA website.

