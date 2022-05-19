Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rina Sawayama, 'This Hell'

By Marissa Lorusso
Published May 19, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT

Let's go, girls. The first single from Rina Sawayama's forthcoming album Hold The Girl manages to pack a Shania Twain reference, an over-the-top guitar solo, a rebuke of paparazzi callousness, a kiss-off to haters and Paris Hilton's iconic catchphrase into the space of a single song. A glammy, country-pop inspired banger, "This Hell" is a celebration of community in the face of hardship — flippant towards self-righteous adversaries and earnest about the benefits of sticking together.

Sawayama says she wrote the song while thinking about recent religiously motivated attacks on LGBTQ rights: "When the world tells us we don't deserve love and protection," she said in a statement, "we have no choice but to give love and protection to each other." I, for one, look forward to hearing "God hates us? Alright then! / Buckle up at dawn we're riding" at Pride parties all summer long.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Marissa Lorusso
See stories by Marissa Lorusso
More Stories