When it comes to the music of the '80s, there's many genres that flourished throughout the decade. Coming out of punk, New Wave and the early days of hip-hop, musicians like Prince, Talking Heads, The Smiths, The Cure, Madonna, Public Enemy, Whitney Houston and more delivered some timeless classics. Our "Through The Decades: The Eighties" playlist is best enjoyed on shuffle — to experience the full range of musical diversity:

Copyright 2022 XPN