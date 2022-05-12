Bringing The World Home To You

Marcus King, 'Hard Working Man'

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published May 12, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT

As far as we know, Marcus King never went to the crossroads at midnight, but he did have a guitar in his hands about the same time he learned to walk. Being the fourth generation in the family line of musicians, King thrived early in the roots, rock and blues scenes of Greenville, S.C., and fully arrived upon teaming with Dan Auerbach for his 2020 solo debut, El Dorado.

King and Auerbach's second act brings us Young Blood out August 26. "Hard Working Man" stomps the accelerator immediately, taking you back in time as King's tempered growl and guitar chops race around a Nashville dirt track blasting Edgar Winter Group and Tony Joe White at stadium volume.

