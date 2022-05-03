Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the key primary election results from Ohio

Published May 3, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Updated May 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM ET

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday for statewide primaries in Ohio and Indiana.

The race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman has top billing, with Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan emerging victorious from their respective primaries.

You'll find primary results for all the key offices below. For complete Ohio election results, head to the state's website.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
More Stories