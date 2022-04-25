Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ravyn Lenae, 'M.I.A.'

By Gabby Bulgarelli
Published April 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT

Ravyn Lenae tried it all on 2018's Steve Lacy-produced Crush EP: R&B, pop, soul and funk. And now she's gearing up to push R&B further on her debut album Hypnos, out May 20. On "M.I.A.," Lenae's celestial vocals swirl around the complex, Afrofuturistic backing track by IAMNOBODI and Sango.

"'M.I.A.' is about feeling free and comfortable in your skin," she says in a press release. "It's a peek into my world — the duality of knowing the energy you bring to the world but also being confident in riding dolo." And by striking that balance between carefree and commanding, it's clear we're all going to be going "M.I.A." whenever possible this summer.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Gabby Bulgarelli
More Stories