News

NYPD identifies a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting

By Jasmine Garsd,
Jeff DeanStephen NessenVanessa Romo
Published April 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
New York Police Department on Tuesday identified Frank James as a person of interest in the subway shooting investigation. Officials say the 62-year-old rented a U-Haul van linked to the shooting, which has injured nearly two dozen people.
NYPD
New York Police Department on Tuesday identified Frank James as a person of interest in the subway shooting investigation. Officials say the 62-year-old rented a U-Haul van linked to the shooting, which has injured nearly two dozen people.

Updated April 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM ET

At least five people were shot in a New York City subway station on Tuesday during morning rush hour, police said, and authorities say they are still looking for a suspect.

The shooting took place at 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park around 8:30 a.m.

The New York Police Department confirmed to NPR that 13 people have been injured and five have been shot.

Police said they were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest.

Earlier, published reports citing fire officials and law enforcement sources said several undetonated devices were also found. But the NYPD said in a statement on Twitter: "In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time."

New Yorkers have been warned to avoid the Sunset Park area. Following the shooting, power was shut off on various lines, and major delays were expected throughout the city.

Follow WNYC/The Gothamist's coverage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

News New YorkShootingsNPR News
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd
Jeff Dean
Jeff Dean is the 2021 Military Veterans in Journalism intern for NPR reporting for the Business Desk and Newsdesk teams.
Stephen Nessen
Vanessa Romo
Vanessa Romo is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers breaking news on a wide range of topics, weighing in daily on everything from immigration and the treatment of migrant children, to a war-crimes trial where a witness claimed he was the actual killer, to an alleged sex cult. She has also covered the occasional cat-clinging-to-the-hood-of-a-car story.
See stories by Vanessa Romo
