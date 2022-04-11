Bringing The World Home To You

Entries We love: Justine Grove, 'City Sea'

By Ashley Pointer
Published April 11, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT

Hometown: Jamaica, N.Y.

Pairs well with: A well-needed Friday night in

In "City Sea," Justine Grove sings about finding solace in the noise of the city. Her vocals sit nicely on top of acoustic rhythm guitar and an intoxicating layer of chords from Daniel Lerner's electric guitar: "Lost I think I'll forever be / A wanderess always wandering / Under city lights in the city streets / That is me forever." As their guitars build to a ringing forte through the chorus, Grove's lyrics paint the picture of a narrator allowing her burdens to wash away and succumbing to escape: "I'll let the ocean take me in / I'll let the waves crash / I'll let the sea take my peace / As I drown in the city sea."

