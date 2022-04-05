Fox responsible for biting people at the U.S. Capitol has been captured, police say

Animal control has caught what the U.S. Capitol Police says is a fox that may be responsible for biting at least one journalist and a lawmaker recently.

The fox was captured at about 3:36 p.m., according to a tweet from the police.

There were many sightings of the fox Monday night, and "then word came in of roughly six bites and/or nips," a Capitol Police spokesperson told NPR over email.

The fox was spotted around the Dirksen Senate Office Building and the Russell Senate Office Building, as well as on the House side of the U.S. Capitol, the police spokesperson told NPR.

"[We] just learned people have seen foxes before, but this recent aggressive behavior is unusual," the spokesperson added.

The following message was sent to House members and staff by the Office of the Sergeant at Arms on Tuesday regarding the fox:

Yesterday, the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received reports of individuals being attacked or bitten by a fox. One encounter was at the Botanic Garden, and a second was on the House side of the Capitol near the building foundation. This morning, USCP received a call about a fox approaching staff near First and C Street NE. There are possibly several fox dens on Capitol Grounds. Animal Control is currently on the grounds seeking to trap and relocate any foxes they find. Foxes are wild animals that are very protective of their dens and territory. Please do not approach any fox you see.

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., was reportedly bitten by the fox Monday night, according to Punchbowl News. Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo said it bit her Tuesday afternoon.

