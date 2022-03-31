Entries We Love: A Very Special Episode, 'Cowboy'

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Pairs well with: Playing darts at the dive bar

The ability to put on a powerful performance in a small space is key to any great Tiny Desk concert – and A Very Special Episode has it down. The trio of self-described "NYC noise rockers'' told us it recorded its Tiny Desk Contest entry at a desk under the band members' office bed. In the video, guitarist Patrick Porter and drummer Chayse Schutter create a behemoth of sound that washes over the room. And like a new sheriff in town, bassist-singer Kasey Heisler steps into that dusty desert of sound, lavishly rhyming "mystery," "masculinity" and "toxicity" while plotting the demise of a no-good cowboy.

