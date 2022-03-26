Bringing The World Home To You

Photos: Millions continue to flee Ukraine as Russia keeps up the attack

By Grace Widyatmadja,
Emma BowmanCatie DullMarco Storel
Published March 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT
<strong>March 28:</strong> A woman walks past a residential area that was destroyed as a result of a rocket strike two weeks ago in Kyiv. Ukraine's military says it has made territorial gains in the wider Kyiv region after Russia's advance on the capital had largely stalled in recent weeks. Intermittent shelling and missile strikes persist.
Anastasia Vlasova
/
Getty Images
Updated March 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM ET

Editor's note: Graphic content

As Russians continue to carry out strikes on Ukrainian cities, the country's residents are evacuating their homes and taking cover in subway cars, basements and bomb shelters.

The displacement of millions across Ukraine a little over a month into the invasion is evident in photos of sliced-open apartment buildings, dogs in arms and children's belongings left behind.

Here is what it looks like on the ground in Ukraine and bordering countries:

<strong>March 28:</strong> Ukrainian military members carry the casket of Ukrainian servicemen Chernikov Pavlo during his funeral at the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in Lviv. Pavlo was killed in the eastern part of Ukraine fighting against the Russian military.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 27:</strong> People take shelter in the basement of a school along a front line discrict of Kharkiv, where they've been living for a month.
Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 27:</strong> A Ukranian serviceman walks between rubble in Kharkiv, where authorities reported 44 artillery strikes and 140 rocket assaults in a single day.
Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 28:</strong> A woman cries in Kyiv after fleeing her home in the outskirts of the city.
Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 28:</strong> A Russian vehicle sits abandoned in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukranian troops recaptured the area.
Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 27:</strong> Olga Panchenko, 65, (R) is one of the few remaining residents along the frontline in discrict of Kharkiv. She stands over her son, who is mentally disabled, in their apartment.
Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 27:</strong> A statue of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is protected by sandbags in Kharkiv.
Chris McGrath / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 27:</strong> People shop for fruit in Mykolaiv, a key city on the road to Odessa, Ukraine's biggest port. Over the weekend, the air raid sirens no longer disturbed the locals, who were increasingly venturing out on the streets. Most barely hurry when they hear them.
Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 27:</strong> A view of the fire in the woods in Byshiv. Ukraine's military says it has made territorial gains in the wider Kyiv region, after Russia's advance on the capital largely stalled in recent weeks. But intermittent shelling and missile strikes persist.
Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 27:</strong> A woman stands next to a broken down car adorned with a sign reading "children" on the front windshield on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, a key city on the road to Odessa, Ukraine's biggest port.
Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 27:</strong> A view of the Menorah memorial, set on the place of a mass killing of Jewish people by Nazis during WWII, a day after it was damaged in a Russian shelling, at the entrance of the Drobitsky Yar Holocaust memorial complex on the eastern outskirts of Kharkiv.
Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 27</strong>: A view of a heavily damaged hospital in Volnovakha city. Volnovakha has turned into a ghost town due to conflicts, evacuations and escapes.
Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
<strong>March 26</strong>: A woman reacts as she is assisted by police after fleeing her home in the suburbs of Kyiv.
Fadel Senna / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
<strong>March 27</strong>: Worshippers pray during a Sunday mass at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Catholic Church in Lviv.
Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP/Getty Images
/
AFP/Getty Images
<strong>March 27</strong>: People, mainly women and children, arrive at Przemysl, Poland on a train from Odesa station after journeying from war-torn Ukraine.
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
<strong>March 26:</strong> A boy sits in a chair at the pavilion converted into a refugee shelter in the center of Moldexpo in Chisinau, Moldova.
Gian Marco Benedetto / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
/
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
<strong>March 26:</strong> A woman holds a dog in a train at metro station used as a bomb shelter where people are living in Kharkiv.
/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
/
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 25:</strong> An elderly woman from Bishiv village is seen over the destruction of a library on the outskirts of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
/ Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
<strong>March 25:</strong> A doll lies among the rubble of a destroyed kindergarten in Kharkiv during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine.
/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
/
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 25:</strong> Maria Rushchyshyn and Maria Pysco (L-R) take cover in a bomb shelter after air raid sirens sounded in Lviv, Ukraine.
/ Joe Raedle/Getty Images
/
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
<strong>March 25:</strong> A man stands inside an apartment building destroyed by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
/
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
<strong>March 26:</strong> 69-year-old Boris Khijniak and his 75-year-old wife Galina are brought to a center near Ukrainian capital Kyiv's Irpin as evacuation of civilians from Ukraine's Irpin continue.
/ Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
<strong>March 25:</strong> Smoke rises after Russian attacks in residential areas of Kyiv, Ukraine.
/ Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
<strong>March 25:</strong> A member of territorial defense units shows the camera the pieces of shrapnel from a missile on the outskirts of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.
/ Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
<strong>March 25:</strong> People seen sleeping on the floor of a subway station.
/ ykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
/
ykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
<strong>March 25:</strong> Svietla prepares food before returning to the basement where they live in northern Kyiv, Ukraine.
/ Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
/
Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
<strong>March 26:</strong> People living in a metro station used as a bomb shelter listen to musicians playing for them in Kharkiv.
/ Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
/
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
