Disassembler, 'Dynasty'

By Tom Huizenga
Published March 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT

The name Disassembler couldn't be more appropriate. Christopher Royal King (co-founder of Texas post-rock band This Will Destroy You) and violinist and composer Christopher Tignor never personally met — even via phone call or video chat — to make their new album A Wave from a Shore. Living on separate coasts, they sent audio files, downloads and texts between New York and Los Angeles. Over a four-month period of tinkering, deconstructing and reassembling they came up with a meditative, electroacoustic oasis of calm for a battered world. "Dynasty" offers a poignant blend of tradition and technology. The music creeps in slowly from the ether, opening with shimmering waves of electronics, until a wistful six-note theme in low strings takes hold, providing a secure footing for the journey forward into the light.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
