The Poetry Presents: Pisces Season

Join the Poetry Cafe and WUNC for a new season of spoken word, music, and laughter. Our monthly celebration of spoken word poetry continues Saturday, March 12th from 8-10 pm at the Cultural Arts Center in Greensboro.

This is our third event of the season, make sure you stay tuned in for more information about upcoming events throughout the year.

Note: In-person attendance at the event requires masks and proof of vaccination. Learn more about this open mic event and how to secure online tickets here.

