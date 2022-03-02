Bringing The World Home To You

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2010

By Bruce Warren
Published March 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST
World Cafe continues it's 30th Anniversary Celebration with a playlist from 2010
WXPN
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

If you were a fan of Fox's hit musical series Glee, then 2010 was a big year. While it launched in 2009, the songs from Glee became huge Billboard hits.

In 2010, we were introduced to self-titled debuts by Best Coast and Broken Bells, excellent releases from Erykah Badu and Janelle Monae, as well as the year songs from Glee, which had debuted the year before, began to dominate the Billboard charts. Importantly, it was also the last year that we were gifted with a full-length album from Sade.

Among the highlights in pop, there was the inescapable Katy Perry with Snoop Dogg song "California Gurls," "Airplanes" by B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams and "OMG," by Usher and will.i.am. In indie, LCD Soundsystem (This Is Happening), The National's High Violet, Contra from Vampire Weekend, The Black Keys with Brothers and The War On Drugs' Future Weather.

Let's listen back.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
