Entries We Love: Melody Angel, 'In This America'

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Pairs well with: A cathartic cry sesh

Melody Angel expertly wields tensions. You can see that tension within the first few seconds of her Tiny Desk Contest entry "In This America," where she performs from a child's nursery, riffing on an electric guitar. You can hear the tension between her dreamy chords and focused lyrics. And you can certainly feel the tension in her powerful voice, begging listeners to face the realities of being Black and raising a family in today's world. Exuding strength while singing of fear, Angel dedicates her entry to "all the Black mothers who have lost their sons because of the color of their skin." You can see on her face that she is bursting at the seams, carrying far more than just a melody with her message.

