Talk to Us...About Dreams

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST

Tell us how dreams affect your waking life, or a dream you had that sticks with you.

Thanks for being here! Listen to our short message, and then press the orange 'Reply' button to tell us your story:

TL;DL (too long didn't listen) -
Find a quiet, indoor space without echo to record.
If using your phone, hold it about four fingers away from your mouth and slightly below your mouth.
Say your name and where you're calling from when you start.
Keep memos to 2-3 minutes in length!

Embodied Radio ShowEmbodied Podcast