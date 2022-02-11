Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Radio Show Awards Excerpt: "No More Vigils: The Call For Sex Worker Protection In The Wake Of Atlanta Shootings"

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST
embodied_fb_header_820x312.jpg
Embodied is a weekly radio show hosted by journalist Anita Rao that explores sex, relationships and health.

Host Anita Rao talks with Dia Dynasty, a Chinese-American professional dominatrix. and Elizabeth Nolan Brown, a sex and technology journalist, about the Atlanta Spa shootings and the implications they have for Asian American sex workers and the industry as a whole. This interview was recorded live on March 26, 2021.

