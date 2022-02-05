Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 dead and 2 injured after a shooting outside of Milwaukee

By Matthew S. Schwartz
Published February 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST

Two people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex north of Milwaukee.

The shooting took place Saturday at Park Plaza Apartments in the village of Brown Deer. Police Chief Peter Nimmer said that the suspect was one of the people injured.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office reports the two people killed were a man and a woman. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday. One of the injured is in critical condition.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 10 a.m. local time for shots fired, Nimmer said at a news conference. When they arrived, the shooter fired on the officers from the second floor. One of the squad cars was hit, but no officers were injured and no officers returned fire.

Police believe that the shooting took place inside an apartment as well as in the parking lot.

A suspect was taken into custody and transferred to a nearby hospital. Police have not released the person's name.

"There's no reason to believe that there's any danger to the community at this time," Nimmer said.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Matthew S. Schwartz
Matthew S. Schwartz is a reporter with NPR's news desk. Before coming to NPR, Schwartz worked as a reporter for Washington, DC, member station WAMU, where he won the national Edward R. Murrow award for feature reporting in large market radio. Previously, Schwartz worked as a technology reporter covering the intricacies of Internet regulation. In a past life, Schwartz was a Washington telecom lawyer. He got his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and his B.A. from the University of Michigan ("Go Blue!").
See stories by Matthew S. Schwartz
More Stories