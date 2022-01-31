The power has returned to some homes walloped by weekend 'Bomb Cyclone'

Utility companies say all residents will have power back by the end of Monday.

More than 100,000 customers lost electricity over the weekend amid heavy snow and wind that slowed the recovery.

Energy company Eversource said in a news release it had 1,700 crews working to restore power in Massachusetts, after relief was sent in from Connecticut and New Hampshire.

Schools will open Monday in Boston, where the National Weather Service reported a one day record of 23.6 inches of snow Saturday. Mayor Michelle Wu said the city's snow emergency would end Monday morning.

The "Bomb Cyclone" that brought freezing weather and snow over the weekend affected states along the Atlantic coast, with the National Weather Service reporting 9.5 inches of snow in Wallops Island, Va.

