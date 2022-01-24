Two Shell, 'home'

Rising U.K. duo Two Shell's "home" isn't technically new — as a vinyl-only release from last year, it popped up in DJ sets by Four Tet and Ross from Friends. Officially available to stream last week, "Home" is a slippery dance track that fizzes over with energy like a vigorously shaken soda bottle. The duo shred a sample of CHINAH's gloomy, 2015 indie-pop song "Away From Me" into ribbons of cartoonishly-pitched, vocal confetti, filling the track with frenzied breakbeat and bubbly, "Percolator"-style synths. I dare you to play it once, or twice, and try to regain your balance.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.