Cordae: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published January 14, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Midway through his Tiny Desk (home) concert, Cordae shares the backstory behind "RNP" from his 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy, and the early stresses he endured as a successful young rapper. It takes a comedic twist, but his father's insight sets him straight. The music industry hasn't tainted him, and he's choosing to have fun with it. There's an undeniably pure quality to his Tiny Desk. The entire performance exudes confidence, and his excitement is palpable.

He's put a lot of pressure on himself as the self-proclaimed "best rapper under 25," but the DMV-bred emcee has a solid argument. With a critically praised debut under his belt and co-signs from peers and legends alike, he's checking all the boxes. From a rustic, elegant setting in Los Angeles, he plays a combo of Lost Boy favorites and cuts from his new album, From a Birds Eye View. The new music sheds more light on what Cordae is made of.

The emotional "Momma's Hood" and introspective "Coach Carter" round out the set with songs like the barred-up "Sinister." The mood flows perfectly for 20 minutes, and in between cracking a couple of lighthearted funnies about Tiny Desk, he stakes his claim and checks another box as a charismatic live performer.

SET LIST

  • "C Carter"

  • "Want From Me"

  • "RNP"

  • "Thousands Word/Thanksgiving Medley"

  • "Sinister"

  • "Momma's Hood"

  • "Chronicles"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Cordae: vocals

  • Clarence "Klueworld" Lewis IV: drums, music director

  • Eric Fells: keys

  • Leonardo "LEO" Varella: guitar

  • Mike Phillips: bass

  • Jacob Scesny: saxophone

  • Derrick Evans: vocals

  • Eric Lyn: vocals

  • Phylicia Hill: vocals

  • Aja Grant: vocals

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Chadrick Fellers, Jeremy Ivory-Chambers, Will Noyce

  • Audio: Freddie Johns III

  • Production Manager: Tone Lopez

  • Stage Manager/Backline Tech: Chris Franco

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Video Producer: Joshua Bryant

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

