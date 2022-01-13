Bringing The World Home To You

Boy Harsher (feat. Mariana Saldaña), 'Machina'

By Hazel Cills
Published January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST

Boy Harsher's sinister gothic pop already sounds like it could soundtrack the fleshy body horror of an early David Cronenberg flick, so it's fitting that the band's forthcoming album The Runner doubles as a soundtrack to a short horror movie of the same name. In "Machina," the duo teams up with fellow darkwaver Mariana Saldaña of BOAN (and the highly underrated Medio Mutante) for a pulsing, '80s-inspired synth-pop track that single-handedly demands a fog machine for your listening pleasure.

Hazel Cills
