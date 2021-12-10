Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stream 8 hours of yuletide music with the Viking's Choice Holiday Special

By Lars Gotrich
Published December 10, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST

Viking's Choice, my weekly playlist / newsletter / curation vehicle, has always been about smashing together sounds that don't immediately make sense together — bubbly pop songs sidle up to filthy headbangers and dreamy ambient. So why not turn that wall of spaghetti sound into tinsel and twinkly strands of light?

Join me for a live, eight-hour holiday music marathon on Dec. 23 from 12–8 p.m. ET. You can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via NPR Music's YouTube channel.

Expect the unexpected as holiday classics — your Gene Autrys and Darlene Loves — get airplay alongside saccharine, silly, somber, saucy and stunning originals and covers by artists across drone, indie rock, reggae, punk, R&B, hip-hop, pop, metal and whatever else makes for a jingle bell time. This is a marathon, not a sprint, so friends, family, colleagues and musicians will call in to chat to keep my holidazed spirits up. Let's make the yuletide weird, y'all.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich
More Stories