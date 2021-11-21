More than 20 were injured after a driver sped through a parade in Waukesha, Wis.

Updated November 21, 2021 at 8:31 PM ET

A holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., turned to horror after a driver in a red SUV tore through the crowd on Sunday evening, leaving more than 20 individuals injured, according to police.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the suspected vehicle has been recovered, but did not say whether the suspect was in custody.

"We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time," Thompson said.

Victims were transported to the hospital, some via ambulance, others driven by police officers or family and friends.

There are no other threats and the scene is safe, the police chief said.

The 58th annual holiday parade in downtown Waukesha was underway when the vehicle sped through the parade route at around 4:40 p.m. local time.

Videos across social media show a red SUV blowing through low-level barricades and speeding away. A law enforcement officer can be seen in the video and appears to open fire at the vehicle.

Waukesha resident Lindsey Ashley, 36, said she was enjoying the parade with her two children, ages 7 and 9, when the SUV blew by them.

"The SUV blazed by where we were sitting and we heard a crash and people screaming," she told NPR. "I grabbed the kids and took off. People were helping 'escort' others to safety."

She said her two children were mortified and never want to attend another parade.

Tailyr Medrano, who also lives in Waukesha, said she had her 1-year-old son in her arms when she said she witnessed the car plow through the procession "right in front of us." She brought her toddler to the parade so he could see Santa for the first time, she told NPR over Facebook messenger.

"[I]nstead he sees a red suv running over people that are suppose to be entertaining us and children on the ground bleeding," she wrote.

She's "shaken up," but safe, she said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers thanked first responders and others who jumped in to help, and said the state is in touch with local partners to stay abreast of the latest information.

"Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," he tweeted.

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

