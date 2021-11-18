Bringing The World Home To You

Natalie Hemby's sophomore album celebrates '90s throwback sonics

XPN | By Jessie Scott,
Raina DourisKimberly Junod
Published November 18, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST

Get to know Natalie Hemby. She is the proverbial girl next door, working behind the scenes in the Nashville music community writing songs for and with household names like Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves. The last few years have brought an emergence from the shadows for her, first with a solo album in 2017 and then in her partnership with the divine harmonies of The Highwomen.

Hemby recently released her new album, Pins and Needles, featuring throwback sonics from the '90s and lyrics that are informed by all she has learned since then. We talk about it all on this episode of World Cafe. Listen to the complete session in the audio player, and watch the full performance via NPR Music Live Sessions above.

