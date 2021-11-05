FPA, 'Untitled'

Bringing The World Home To You

By LaTesha Harris
Published November 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT

There's a beat-to-death saying that if you love someone, you should let them go. On "Untitled," Minneapolis-based musician FPA experiments with the concept of release in a dreamlike consciousness, a bitter edge to each lyric she spits out. Layered on swelling synths and an off-kilter drumline is a distorted refrain of "love me, love me" that serves as the song's focal point. Buried beneath is a sparse, melancholy piano as FPA struggles in love's limbo, torn between moving on and standing still.

