LANNDS, 'In the Garden'

WJCT News | By Matthew Shaw
Published November 3, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT

When it came time to harvest their latest psych-pop crop under the moniker LANNDS, singer-guitarist Rania Woodard and multi-instrumentalist Brian Squillace decamped to the mountains of North Carolina — a decidedly rustic locale for such a seemingly modern project. Their latest, "In the Garden," highlights Woodard and Squillace's electronic umami, with atmospheric synths rooted by earthy samples foraged from nature (harmonies provided by birds, auxiliary percussion by tree branches). Buoyed by Woodard's reverb-drenched guitar melodies and tripped-out vocals, "In the Garden" is a richly textured meditation on death and rebirth, and a perfect microdose of LANNDS' euphonious (and increasingly potent) psilocybin.

Matthew Shaw
