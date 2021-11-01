Leoneda Inge named 2021 Radio Reporter of the Year

WUNC Race and Southern Culture Reporter Leoneda Inge was named the 2021 Radio Reporter of the Year by the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas.

The Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas is a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.

The RTDNAC honored WUNC in all of the following categories for 2021:

Radio Reporter of the Year - First Place:

Leoneda Inge

Breaking News - First Place:

Last Day of Early Voting in Alamance County - Rusty Jacobs

Health-Medicine - First Place:

Vaccine Barriers for Latinos – Jason deBruyn & Elizabeth Baier

Investigative - First Place:

DeJoy Fundraising - Jason deBruyn, Rusty Jacobs & Amy Jeffries

Light Feature - First Place:

Black Farmers - Naomi Prioleau & Dave DeWitt

Long-Form Interview - Second Place:

Sex Worker Protection in the Wake of Atlanta Shootings - Anita Rao, Kaia Findlay, Amanda Magnus, Jenni Lawson & Lindsay Foster-Thomas

Podcast (Long) - First Place:

Not Your Guinea Pig – Leoneda Inge, Rebecca Martinez & Kaia Findlay

Podcast (Short) - First Place:

Fewer Cells, More Solutions - Charlie Shelton-Ormond & Dave DeWitt

Podcast (Short) - Second Place:

Anti-Riot Law – Rusty Jacobs, Dave DeWitt

Radio News Block - Second Place:

8:43 a.m. Newscast Aug. 7, 2020 - Will Michaels & Celeste Gracia

Series - First Place:

The Lives Lost

Series - Second Place: Second Place:

North Carolina Military Voices - Elizabeth Friend & Adam Hochberg

Social Reform - First Place:

Alamance Protesters - Naomi Prioleau, Jason deBruyn & Dave DeWitt

Social Reform - Second Place:

USS Doris Miller - Jay Price & Adam Hochberg

Best Student News Reporting - Second Place:

UNC Students Reflect on Start of Chaotic Fall Semester - Erin Batten-Hicks of the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute

A full list of the 2021 winners is available on the RTDNAC website.

