Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jake Xerxes Fussell, 'Love Farewell'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published November 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT

Drawing inspiration from the traditional ballad "Come Philanderers" by O.B. Campbell, "Love Farewell'' is the first single from Jake Xerxes Fussell's upcoming fourth album Good and Green Again. It's a heartbreaking song of love during war time that Fussell reinterprets and refreshes masterfully, his tender vocals and acoustic guitar turning the minimal source material into something rich and beautiful. "Cannons roar, and drums a-beating, oh my love, there's no retreating," he wistfully sings over a haunting pedal steel. Joining him on the chorus is Bonnie "Prince" Billy, whose harmonies blend perfectly with Fussell's and add to the song's woeful and melancholy tone.

Copyright 2021 North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC

Tags

NPR Music
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
See stories by Brian Burns
More Stories