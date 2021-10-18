Submit your songs for Alt.Latino's annual Día de los Muertos sonic altar

Once again, Alt.Latino honors Día de los Muertos with our annual sonic altar — and we're asking for your help.

Each year, we ask those who have lost someone dear to them since Nov. 2, 2020, to offer up a song in their memory that we can play on the Alt.Latino podcast and post on the Alt.Latino blog.

Send us a song title, the artist who recorded the version you want to hear and a few sentences of why you chose that particular song.

Fill out the form below to submit your song requests and to be featured in the sonic altar. We'll be taking submissions until Oct. 31.

The tradition of Día de los Muertos is based partly on the Nahuatl philosophy of duality that dictates: I am alive. I am dead. But in both cases, I am.

We always look forward to hearing from you during this time of the year. The celebration is a meaningful reconnection to loved ones who continue to be part of our lives.

