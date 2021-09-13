Nik Dodani's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked actor, comedian and writer Nik Dodani to pick his favorites.

Nik Dodani is a familiar name if you've been keeping up with Atypical on Netflix. Dodani plays a quirky and extra-fun character named Zahid and I wish he could be my best pal. Dodani also plays a role in the forthcoming movie adaptation of the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

In addition to acting, Dodani also co-founded The Salon, a forum for South Asian artists and executives in entertainment. A busy guy! We wanted to hear which Tiny Desks keep Dodani going these days. —Maia Stern

• Tyler, The Creator — Tyler, the Creator playing tracks from Flower Boy with a live band for NPR makes me feel very gay (happy). I'd like to give him a daisy.

• Reggie Watts — Reggie Watts makes my stomach tingle with smiles. I don't quite know what that means, but I think he'd appreciate it.

• Raveena — The South Asian excellence in this performance — and all of Raveena's work — fulfills me in a way only Desi art can.

• Tank And The Bangas — Watch this on the biggest screen you own on max volume and DM me your thoughts. I was not prepared for the raw emotional journey that this performance took me on.

• Lizzo — Feeling empowered by Lizzo's music almost feels trite to say at this point. But I'm gonna say it anyway. Thank you, Lizzo.

Tiny Desks In This Playlist

• Tyler, The Creator

• Reggie Watts

• Raveena

• Tank And The Bangas

• Lizzo

