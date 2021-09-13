Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mastodon, 'Pushing The Tides'

By Lars Gotrich
Published September 13, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT

Is it me or has been a minute since Mastodon ripped? You know, tear-open-the-sky-and-scream-like-a-bionic-lizard rip. The frenetic push and pull of "Pushing the Tides" scratches that old itch for me, yet injects the three-minute song with lessons learned from the arena-sized rock and roll of the band's most recent albums. Riffs escalate and clang with a swaggering bombast, but are grounded by the soaring vocal hook from drummer Brann Dailor. As much as I've respected the forays into not-so-metal projects, this is the Mastodon that I've missed, so count me in for the upcoming double-album Hushed and Grim.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich
More Stories