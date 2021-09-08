Bringing The World Home To You

Dating While Gray Presents: Seasons Of Love

North Carolina Public Radio | By Laura Stassi
Published September 8, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT
dating_while_graycover

The Delta variant may have cut #HotGrayVaxSummer short, but pandemic or not, finding love comes with unique challenges for people 50 and older.

Laura Stassi, host and creator of the podcast Dating While Gray, reflects on how the global pandemic has cut into the opportunity to meet and match with new people, particularly for older folks. But love in the time of COVID is possible, even as gray daters play it safe.

This aired as a broadcast special on WUNC on September 3rd and 5th, 2021.

Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
