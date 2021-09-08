Dating While Gray Presents: Seasons Of Love
The Delta variant may have cut #HotGrayVaxSummer short, but pandemic or not, finding love comes with unique challenges for people 50 and older.
Laura Stassi, host and creator of the podcast Dating While Gray, reflects on how the global pandemic has cut into the opportunity to meet and match with new people, particularly for older folks. But love in the time of COVID is possible, even as gray daters play it safe.
This aired as a broadcast special on WUNC on September 3rd and 5th, 2021.