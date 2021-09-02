Bringing The World Home To You

Makaya McCraven, 'Frank's Tune (AKA De'Jeff's Tune)'

American Homefront Project | By Brian Burns
Published September 2, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT

Chicago-based drummer and producer Makaya McCraven just announced Deciphering The Message, an album that reinterprets songs from the legendary Blue Note catalog. On "Frank's Tune (AKA 'De'Jeff's Tune')," McCraven reworks a song from Jack Wilson's album Easterly Winds with help from guitarist Jeff Parker and flutist De'Sean Jones. The trio take an upbeat hard bop standard and spin it into something smoother, dominating the groove through mellow flute and guitar. Underneath it all, McCraven provides a slow and heavy beat that modernizes the track and brings it into the present, giving the listener something to nod their head to.

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
