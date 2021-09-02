Bringing The World Home To You

Join NPR Music's Roséwave Happy Hour For Summer's End

By Lars Gotrich
Published September 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT

Summer's never over if you have roséwave in your heart. NPR Music's summer soundtrack series is closing up its fifth (!) season soon, but not before another virtual soirée.

RSVP via NPR Presents for an online listening party spun by DJ Cuzzin B (aka Tiny Desk producer Bobby Carter) on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. ET. We'll feature a megamix of roséwave faves for an hour. Like the very first roséwave happy hour, this DJ set won't be archived, so bring a glass of something nice, join us in the chat room and let's party!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lars Gotrich
