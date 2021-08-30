Chubby And The Gang, 'The Mutt's Nuts'

The title track from this London group's second LP provides a perfect punch in the mouth, perhaps needed in a world flooded with oversexed modern pop. Unrelenting guitar chugging and crisp percussion give way to the snarling maw of Charlie Manning-Walker, in the midst of attempting to gouge his name into the cover of modern-rock history books. Rock and roll has been geriatric for some time – but Chubby, the Gang and all like them refuse, thankfully, to let the beloved genre fade.

