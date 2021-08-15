Taliban Say They Are Negotiating A Transfer Of Power In Kabul

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The Taliban say they are negotiating a transfer of power in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul.

TAMARA KEITH, HOST:

The city is spending an uneasy night as residents wait for the next steps and a shockingly rapid change of fortunes for the government there. We're joined now from Kabul by journalist Ali Latifi. Welcome to the program.

ALIL LATIFI: Thank you.

KEITH: What are you seeing now in Kabul? Are people staying home? Are they, you know, rushing to stock up on supplies, going to the bank? What is it like?

LATIFI: It's changed a lot throughout the course of the day. In the beginning of the day, in the morning, yes, people were rushing to the banks. They were, you know, going to the stores, the car - the traffic. The streets were full of cars, hundreds and thousands of cars everywhere. And by the middle of the day, there were reports that actually turned out not to be true, that the Taliban had made it into the actual city of Kabul. And so people were rushing. And, you know, there was some firing in the air that, you know, people worried might have been the Taliban arriving. So there was a little bit of a panic for a while. But then that dissipated just after, say, like, 1, 1:30 in the afternoon. And since then, since reports have come out that the Taliban are engaging in negotiations for a peaceful transfer of power and that, you know, other sources have backed up that report of a transition of power. And the Taliban have been able to keep their forces from entering the city or acting in any sort of violent way. It's kind of calmed things down a little. But everybody's just waiting to see what's going to come from these negotiations.

KEITH: Feels a little bit like potentially the calm before the storm. What are you hearing from people in terms of how secure they feel at this point? As you say, the city is surrounded. There are basically no flights out. All the roads are controlled by the Taliban.

LATIFI: I think the thing is that today, in a lot of our minds, seemed like doomsday, as if everything would come crashing down. And so far that, luckily, has not happened. So if it just does turn out to be, you know, one government taking over from another government, that in itself will be a relief to people. And what comes from it will - you know, that's something for tomorrow and the future. But for today, if it just doesn't end up being the Taliban going searching people's houses or killing people or, you know, rockets being fired or both sides fighting one another and if it really does end up as some kind of a political settlement, then that at least will have thwarted a huge emergency and brought at least some level of fear without knowing, you know, what the results of the negotiations will be.

KEITH: And the idea that a settlement is possible - are the Taliban a body that can be negotiated with?

LATIFI: Well, I mean, they are negotiating right now. So...

KEITH: Yeah (laughter).

LATIFI: They have. But I mean, they negotiated with the Trump administration.

KEITH: That's true. You are a member of the media, a group that has in the past and in the present been targeted by the Taliban. How are you yourself feeling?

LATIFI: And other groups.

KEITH: Oh, yeah. Of course. Of course.

LATIFI: Like I said, I think everyone is just waiting to see what happens. And, you know, in the morning, I personally was worried. I thought it might be that, you know, doomsday situation. But as things have calmed down and if it really does end up being a negotiated settlement, then that could be the best possible outcome. And if - you know, the rumors of what a potential leadership might look like seems to include people from, you know, the past 20 years of democracy once again in Afghanistan, so the hope is that the inclusion of people like that will sort of curb the Taliban and make sure - and the fact that, you know, the rest of the world is watching these negotiations and clearly had to approve them for them to take place hopefully means that it won't be 1996 all over again.

KEITH: By the rest of the world, you mean the U.S.?

LATIFI: The U.S. and the U.K. and the EU and the U.N. and all of these other bodies that have been involved with somehow trying to reach or negotiate with the Taliban since they arrived in Doha in 2011.

KEITH: All right. That is journalist Ali Latifi. Thank you again for speaking with us this morning.

