Silk Sonic, 'Skate'

After the success of their sultry, '70s-inspired ballad "Leave the Door Open," Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have transported us to a roller rink in the height of disco with their latest single, "Skate." The track showcases the duo's ability to authentically reproduce sounds of Motown for today's contemporary audience, coupling modern melodies with classic retro rhythms and reverting to revered melodies, technique and instrumentation. Congas provide a funky rhythm while .Paak and Mars sing, "Don't be shy, just take my hand and hold on tight," calling on us to head to the dance floor with a fly honey. With the second single from their highly-anticipated collaboration album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, the duo proves that not only are they fans of Motown's distinct musical learnings, they've also done their homework.

