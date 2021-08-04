Bringing The World Home To You

If Ray-Ban Needs A Brand Ambassador, An Orangutan In Indonesia Is Ready

Published August 4, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP: Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Is Ray-Bans (ph) looking for a new brand ambassador? If so, an orangutan in Indonesia is ready. An ABC News video shows the animal trying on a woman's sunglasses after she dropped them into an enclosure at a safari park. The baby orangutan on the mother's lap keeps trying to get its hands on those sunglasses, but the grown animal bats the baby away before throwing the glasses back to the owner. Not now, baby - I'm a fashion icon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.